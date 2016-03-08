Atletico prepare €35m offer for Milan midfielder

24 April at 14:00
Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie has been a great addition for AC Milan since signing on loan from Atalanta on a two-year loan in the summer of 2017. The loan cost Milan around €10m and included an option for the Rossoneri to complete the purchase permanently for a buyout clause of around €26m, which the club are to confirm at the end of the season. Therefore, Kessie's total cost will be at around €35m but it could be that the Rossoneri are already looking to move him on and replace him with someone more talented.

According to what has been reported by the Spanish press, La Liga club Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer €35m to Milan for Kessie's signature in the summer, as Diego Simeone's side look to bolster their midfield with tough central signings.

This season, Kessie has five goals and one assist for Milan but has been an important part of the team's shape and core since form turned around at the end of 2018 and the start of this year.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.