Atletico prepare €35m offer for Milan midfielder
24 April at 14:00Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie has been a great addition for AC Milan since signing on loan from Atalanta on a two-year loan in the summer of 2017. The loan cost Milan around €10m and included an option for the Rossoneri to complete the purchase permanently for a buyout clause of around €26m, which the club are to confirm at the end of the season. Therefore, Kessie's total cost will be at around €35m but it could be that the Rossoneri are already looking to move him on and replace him with someone more talented.
According to what has been reported by the Spanish press, La Liga club Atletico Madrid are prepared to offer €35m to Milan for Kessie's signature in the summer, as Diego Simeone's side look to bolster their midfield with tough central signings.
This season, Kessie has five goals and one assist for Milan but has been an important part of the team's shape and core since form turned around at the end of 2018 and the start of this year.
