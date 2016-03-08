Atletico president Cerezo hits out at Ronaldo after 'five' gesture
21 February at 14:30Atletico Madrid defeated Juventus 2-0 in Madrid last night, as Massimiliano Allegri's side fell to a defeat in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game was marred by plenty of controversy and, upon being booed by Atletico Madrid fans, Juventus forward, and ex-Real Madrid man, Cristiano Ronaldo displayed a five finger gesture, to represent how many Champions League titles he has won.
Speaking to Radio CRC after the game, about Ronaldo's gesture, and the match itself, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo delivered some comments:
"It was a great match, despite the result being a little tight. To his gesture, due to a moment of great tension, I understand and do not condemn him, I feel the need to say that Cholism is everything for Atletico Madrid. Another small clarification is: Cristiano Ronaldo has not won five Champions Leagues at all, but only three, the remaining two against Atletico, he did not really win them."
