Atletico president hits out: 'Disappointed with Griezmann's behaviour'

Antoine Griezmann was officially confirmed as a player of Barcelona yesterday, yet there are still some speed-bumps to deal with. Speaking to RAC1, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this:



"​If the club has made this release, it is because it has some evidence. We must analyze the situation thoroughly and, if we consider it appropriate, we will ask Barcelona to pay us the appropriate amount for Griezmann. I am very disappointed with the behavior of the player, because he wanted to leave but up to the last minute he didn't let us know anything. Griezmann wanted this to be the system (the payment of the clause), without thinking about the relationship between the clubs. Barcelona made a big purchase, we wanted to keep him but he had made a decision. We'll see if he did it the right way or not."