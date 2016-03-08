Atletico president hits out: 'Disappointed with Griezmann's behaviour'

13 July at 14:00
Antoine Griezmann was officially confirmed as a player of Barcelona yesterday, yet there are still some speed-bumps to deal with. Speaking to RAC1, Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said this:

"​If the club has made this release, it is because it has some evidence. We must analyze the situation thoroughly and, if we consider it appropriate, we will ask Barcelona to pay us the appropriate amount for Griezmann. I am very disappointed with the behavior of the player, because he wanted to leave but up to the last minute he didn't let us know anything. Griezmann wanted this to be the system (the payment of the clause), without thinking about the relationship between the clubs. Barcelona made a big purchase, we wanted to keep him but he had made a decision. We'll see if he did it the right way or not."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.