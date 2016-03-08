According to Marca, both Real Madrid and Atletico want to sign Marcos Alonso, and also believe that the former Fiorentina man can leave for as little as €30 million.

The 27-year-old made his international debut during the 2018 World Cup, confirming the excellent streak he is on at Chelsea, where he takes free kicks and has managed 13 Premier League goals since joining in 2016.

Marca claim that Marcelo needs a replacement, and that Alonso is seen as the long-term sub.

For Atleti, meanwhile, Filipe Luis is believed to be headed to Paris Saint-Germain, and the Colchoneros would like to replace him, with Sime Vrsaljko going to Inter.

Yet Alonso was one of the Pensioners’ best players last season, and is still starting under Maurizio Sarri.

He also netted the winner against Arsenal recently in a thrilling 3-2 encounter.