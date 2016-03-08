Atletico send emissaries to Italy to observe Genoa star
06 October at 19:00Krzysztof Piatek has been the revelation of the Serie A season for Genoa and there have been talks of many big clubs observing the Polish international with great interest. Barcelona sent scouts to watch the player and now another Spanish team has reportedly done the same.
According to AS, Atletico Madrid have decided to send emissaries to Italy to watch the player closely.
The 23-year-old attacker scored an incredible amount of 12 goals in 7 matches for the Rossoblu so far this season. He has scored a goal on average every 50 minutes and is currently Serie A's top scorer, over the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala or Mauro Icardi.
Piatek is the main reason for Genoa's surprisingly solid start to their Serie A campaign. The Grifoni sit 6th in the standings and have won 4 matches out of 6 this season, losing only against Lazio and Sassuolo.
