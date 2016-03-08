Atletico, Simeone shuts door on exit: 'I love this club'
23 May at 09:30Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been linked with a move away from the La Liga giants, after having spent a considerable amount of time at the club. Speculating that Simeone wants a new challenge, the media have linked him to Premier League side Chelsea, if Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri depearts the club.
However, speaking after Atletico Madrid's friendly with Israeli club Beitar Jerusalem, Simeone closed the door on any potential exit, saying "I love my job and I am really attached to my club, I know that every year it is increasingly difficult and this excites me."
