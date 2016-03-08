Atletico, Simeone shuts door on exit: 'I love this club'

23 May at 09:30
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has been linked with a move away from the La Liga giants, after having spent a considerable amount of time at the club. Speculating that Simeone wants a new challenge, the media have linked him to Premier League side Chelsea, if Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri depearts the club.

However, speaking after Atletico Madrid's friendly with Israeli club Beitar Jerusalem, Simeone closed the door on any potential exit, saying "​I love my job and I am really attached to my club, I know that every year it is increasingly difficult and this excites me."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.