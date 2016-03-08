Atletico star has secret medical to join Inter Milan

24 January at 23:45
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, Atletico Madrid's Uruguayan defender Diego Godin has, in the past few days, undertaken secret medical tests to confirm his transfer to Inter Milan in the summer on a free transfer. Inter have reportedly agreed a pre-contract with Godin for the experienced centre-back to wear Nerazzurri for the 2019/20 season.

Godin has been an important part of Atletico's side and also impressed many with his match-winning defensive performances at the World Cup in Russia which made Uruguay one of the strongest teams, defensively, in the tournament. 

It was reported that Atletico were attempting to convince Godin to stay but it appears he will be leaving and joining Inter.

Furthermore, Manchester United and Arsenal were reportedly interested in the Uruguayan but now the two Premier League clubs may need to look elsewhere to find their men.

