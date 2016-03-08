Atlético target Bentancur says he’d never leave Juventus

12 June at 19:15

Juventus midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, has closed the door on a possible move to Atlético Madrid.
 
The former Boca man, who is currently away with the Uruguayan national team in Brazil, commented on the rumours linking him with a possible move to Spain.
 
"I honestly don't know anything. I read something on social media, but nobody told me anything. The truth is that I am very well at Juventus, I have no reason to leave and it was for me I would never leave this great club ".
 
Bentancur is said to be negotiating to extend his contract with Juventus from 2022 to 2024, with an increase from € 1 to 2.5 million net annually.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.