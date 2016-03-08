Atlético target Bentancur says he’d never leave Juventus



Juventus midfielder, Rodrigo Bentancur, has closed the door on a possible move to Atlético Madrid.



The former Boca man, who is currently away with the Uruguayan national team in Brazil, commented on the rumours linking him with a possible move to Spain.



"I honestly don't know anything. I read something on social media, but nobody told me anything. The truth is that I am very well at Juventus, I have no reason to leave and it was for me I would never leave this great club ".



Bentancur is said to be negotiating to extend his contract with Juventus from 2022 to 2024, with an increase from € 1 to 2.5 million net annually.



