Atlético v Inter preview: final preseason match gives chance to build momentum

Atlético Madrid host Italian giants Inter today at the Metropolitano Stadium in both sides’ last preseason match. Atlético will have one eye on their Wednesday fixture, a UEFA Super Cup tie against their cross-town rivals.



Inter have played two matches as part of the International Champions Cup. They first played to a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in regulation before losing out on penalties before picking up a slim 1-0 result against French side Olympique Lyon in Lecce’s Stadio Via Del Mare.



Atlético also played to a 1-1 draw in regulation against a London-based club (Arsenal), but they took the affair 3-1 in penalties. Their second preseason exercise also came at the Singapore National Stadium, a 3-2 loss to French champions PSG.



Atlético boss Diego Simeone spoke ahead of Saturday’s fixture and the role it plays in preparations for Wednesday. “Inter will be a great opponent who will bring more intensity and cause us difficulties. We must continue to put minutes in our legs. Between those who played in Cagliari and those who face Inter on Saturday, we will be able to define our side to face Madrid next Wednesday.”



New signing Nikola Kalinic will be hoping to get into the side after making the switch from AC Milan. Meanwhile, new Inter signing Sime Vrsalljko will be hoping to get minutes for the first time against his former club.



Probable Atlético XI: Adnan; Juanfran, Moya, Montero, Olabe; Koke, Mollejo, Munoz; Gameiro, Griezmann, Correa



Probable Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, de Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Brozovic, Gagliardini; Politano, L. Martinez, Asamoah; Icardi. Allenatore: Luciano Spalletti

