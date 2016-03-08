Attention Juventus: Here is how much Zaniolo wants in his new Roma contract

Roma sensation Nicolo Zaniolo has put forward the demands that he wants to be met in the new deal he could sign at the Stadio Olimpico.



Zaniolo has been a shining star for Roma in a season that has not been the best, despite recent recoveries and with the chase for the top four back on.



Corriere della Sera today states that Zaniolo's agent has informed Roma about what he wants in the new deal. The player currently earns 300,000 euros a year in his current deal, but his agent has told Roma that the new contract should make sure that Zaniolo earns 2.5 euros a season including bonuses.

