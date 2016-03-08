Attention to details and dialogue: Giampaolo's methods at AC Milan explained
14 July at 11:30Double training, attention to detail and great intensity. Marco Giampaolo is already leaving his mark at Milanello. The AC Milan team is beginning to get to know the new coach, who doesn't need to scream for the group to follow.
According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the former Sampdoria coach is capturing the interest of the players by talking, explaining and demonstrating: in Milan's training sessions, theory and practice are constantly mixed.
Giampaolo insists on the key concepts to be memorized because the speed of thought and the game options to be developed must be natural. All work must be performed at game pace.
The intensity is always high, as is the attention to detail, almost an obsession for the coach. The goal is to build a team that makes game quality its trademark which is why he is not leaving anything to chance.
Giampaolo's Milan will have to move in unison also on a physical level. In this sense, the work of Stefano Rapetti, the athletic trainer, will be fundamental. These are also the days when the new coach begins to draw his team based on the characteristics of the players, with some ideas, such as Suso as an attacking midfielder or Andre Silva as a second striker, on his mind.
