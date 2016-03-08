Attorney of Roma star informs club of interest from another club
24 June at 14:15The attorney of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini has told the giallorossi of a club that is willing to pay the player's release clause.
The Italian midfielder rejoined Roma from fellow Serie A side Sassuolo last summer after the side from the capital exercised their buy-back clause of 10 million euros. Pellegrini appeared in 28 Serie A games last season, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
Il Romanista report that Pellegrini's attorney Giampiero Pocetta was in Rome this week to hold talks with the giallorossi.
In the meeting, he has made the club aware of the fact that a club is willing to meet the player's 30 million release clause.
Juventus have drawn links with the player over the last few months and they could be the club who could move for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
