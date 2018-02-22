Aubameyang: Arsenal stagnated under Wenger
24 May at 16:10Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made some interesting statements about Arsène Wenger.
Speaking to French radio RMC, the Gabonese superstar claimed that the North Londoners had been “stagnating” under him, while also welcoming new Coach Unai Emery.
"I think it's a little bit of a mixed feeling in fact," Aubameyang said.
"On one hand, it's strange for all the fans that the coach has left. But it's definitely a fresh start.
"Since over the last few seasons -- you have to tell the truth -- the club has stagnated a little bit, I think everyone is actually a little bit excited to see what happens next season."
The striker has managed ten Premier League goals since arriving in January for €63.8 million, and is considered to be one of the best attackers in Europe.
He is optimistic about new arrival Emery, too: "He's a really good coach. In Paris, it's never very easy. There's a huge amount of pressure... I know he did really good work with Sevilla and with PSG too."
