Speaking to French radio RMC, the Gabonese superstar claimed that the North Londoners had been “stagnating” under him, while also welcoming new Coach Unai Emery.

"I think it's a little bit of a mixed feeling in fact," Aubameyang said.

"On one hand, it's strange for all the fans that the coach has left. But it's definitely a fresh start.

"Since over the last few seasons -- you have to tell the truth -- the club has stagnated a little bit, I think everyone is actually a little bit excited to see what happens next season."

The striker has managed ten Premier League goals since arriving in January for

He is optimistic about new arrival Emery, too:

€63.8 million, and is considered to be one of the best attackers in Europe."He's a really good coach. In Paris, it's never very easy. There's a huge amount of pressure... I know he did really good work with Sevilla and with PSG too."