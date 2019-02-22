Aubameyang praises Piatek on Instagram: 'What a machine!'

Krzysztof Piątek is experiencing an incredible start to his AC Milan career. The Polish attacker has so far scored 7 goals across all competitions for his new club and is attracting attention all over Europe with the consistency and quality he has been showing since joining Genoa. A former Milan player - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - has also noticed Piatek's amazing form and commented on the striker's recent Instagram post celebrating the Rossoneri's win against Empoli. "What a machine," the Arsenal striker wrote. Not long after, Piatek responded: "Grande bomber, a hug to you!"