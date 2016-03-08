Auction for Veretout: Maldini speaks to Fiorentina, Roma offer more

25 June at 16:00
​The next 48 hours could be important to determine the future of Jordan Veretout. This morning, the French midfielder had a meeting with his agent Mario Giuffredi in Bacoli.

Roma are offering a four-year contract worth €2.5m plus bonus related to UCL qualification, thus putting them in pole position. However, Milan and Napoli are not quite out of the game yet

Milan believe that Veretout can be the perfect man for Giampaolo's tactics. The player remains tempted of the project the club management has presented to him.

Maldini, taking advantage of good relations, has contact Fiorentina's Prade to talk about the figures, with La Viola asking for €25m. Maldini, on the other hand, won't go higher than €18m.

From a purely economic point of view, Roma have made the best proposal. Soon, Veretout could make a decision on his future and thus and the rumours. Meanwhile, Napoli aren't out of the race either but are losing ground due to focusing on other targets.

