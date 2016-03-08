Audero to Sampdoria, what this means for Arsenal

Sampdoria have purchased Emil Audero from Juve on a permanent transfer. In all, Samp will dish out 20 million euros in four instalments. The bianconeri announced the deal earlier today as Samp now have their keeper of the present and the future. This is big news for all of the parties involved but what does it mean for Arsenal who have been after the young keeper for some time now?



According to a past report from Sky Sport, Premier League giants Arsenal have been interested in Indonesian-Italian goalkeeper Emil Audero for some time. The reports stated that Arsenal are willing to use the tracks created with Juventus for Szczesny and those created with Sampdoria over Torreira to try and get a deal done. Arsenal signed Bernd Leno in the summer but, after letting David Ospina join Napoli on loan and the imminent retirement of Petr Cech, they are looking for a long-term solution. With Audero now fully owned by Sampdoria, Arsenal might have a easier time to get him. More to come...