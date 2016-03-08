Audio message reveals Stankovic will leave Inter to join Red Star as new head coach
19 December at 17:40Dejan Stankovic seems destined to leave Inter, only a month after joining the club’s youth system staff, according to a report from Novosti via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how a friend of Stankovic's published an audio message on Twitter, where the 41-year-old Serb discussed how he was leaving Inter in order to join Red Star Belgrade as their new coach.
He said in the audio: “Just to let you know that I have become the coach of Red Star. So have a drink for me too.”
He is set to be joined by Nenad Milijas and Milos Milojevic at the club.
Apollo Heyes
