Aulas open to Juve-Lyon on neutral ground: 'UEFA will decide...'
02 March at 14:15The Coronavirus emergency continues to have an influence on the world of football and Italy is one of the epicentres of the issue, especially in the European context. And while there have been troubles in this aspect in Serie A, with several postponements in the last couple of weeks, the outbreak could also have an influence on the Champions League.
Inter Milan already experienced the potential effect, having played the second leg of the last 32 at the San Siro against Ludogorets behind closed doors but potentially an even worse scenario could emerge in the largest continental championship.
On March 17th, Lyon will travel to Turin for the second leg of the Champions League last 16. The Bianconeri lost the first match 0-1 and will be eager to take advantage of their home turf and turn around the match. But will they play at the Allianz Stadium? Lyon president Jean Michel Aulas has put this in question in an interview with L'Equipe (via goal.com) after his team's match against Saint-Etienne yesterday.
"UEFA will decide but new facts have occurred since the first leg. For example, Juventus under 23, which plays in Serie C, has been quarantined and four of its players have trained with the first team," he said.
"We will see the developments that I hope will be positive. We are open to UEFA decisions but at worst, if we have to play on a neutral field, we will," Aulas added.
