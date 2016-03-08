Aurier changes mind, now happy to stay with Spurs

Right-back Serge Aurier has changed his mind about leaving English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur and is now ‘happy’ to stay with his current club.It was reported earlier that the Ivory Coast international wanted a move away from the North London-based club, the 26-year-old now claims that he is happy to stay with the last season’s UEFA Champions League runners up.“Yes [I wanted to leave] but that was the situation before the transfer window closed, the transfer window is now closed and now I am calm and happy to stay,” said Aurier while talking to the reporter after his team’s 4-0 win against Crystal Palace. “I speak with everyone and I don’t want to leave.”The former PSG defender also went on to clear that he never wanted to leave Spurs because of manager or the club chairman. “I had something in my head, but I didn’t want to leave for the gaffer or the chairman [Daniel Levy],” he said. “It was my personal situation and now it is OK, everyone wants to give me another chance and now I am happy to stay and happy to play and happy for the victory."