Auronzo clue suggests Dusan Basta is close to Lazio exit
19 July at 11:15According to what has been reported by CittaCeleste, Dusan Basta is close to his Lazio exit. A vital clue has been gathered from Lazio’s pre-season training camp in the mountains of Auronzo di Cadore.
The fact is that Dusan Basta has been training and deployed as part of the back-three, rather than as a wing-back. This is important when the number of centre-backs at Lazio is noted, suggesting that there is no space for Basta to remain in that position; and, therefore, he will likely be leaving the club.
