Ausilio confident of Lautaro's Inter renewal
14 September at 22:00Speaking before Inter Milan's Serie A clash against Udinese, sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to DAZN about the rumours surrounding Lautaro Martinez's future:
"We are happy with Lautaro, here and in the national team. Renewal is not a problem, he is a very young boy and has four years left of his contract. There are rights and duties, he has the duty to give the maximum in the field, for the contract there will be time."
