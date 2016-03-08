Ausilio confident of Lautaro's Inter renewal

Lautaro Martinez braccia larghe Inter
14 September at 22:00
Speaking before Inter Milan's Serie A clash against Udinese, sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke to DAZN about the rumours surrounding Lautaro Martinez's future:

"​We are happy with Lautaro, here and in the national team. Renewal is not a problem, he is a very young boy and has four years left of his contract. There are rights and duties, he has the duty to give the maximum in the field, for the contract there will be time."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.