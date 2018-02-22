Ausilio confident of signing Rafinha permanently
21 May at 10:25Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the club is confident of signing Barcelona's Rafinha on a permanent basis this summer.
The 25-year-old Rafinha joined Inter on a half a season long long deal this past January. He has done well since then, playing a role in helping Inter qualify for Champions League for next season. The Brazilian has appeared 17 times since joining, scoring twice and racking up a tally of three assists.
In an interview that Ausilio recently gave to Radio Rai, he revealed that he is confident of not just signing Rafinha on a permanent basis, but Joao Cancelo too. He said: "Cancelo and Rafinha have made an important contribution but we have to make economic evaluations.
"The Champions League will give us a hand, but it does not solve the problems of this budget : financial fair play requires us to make capital gains. It will not be easy because the other clubs (Valencia and Barcelona, ed) do not offer discounts, but we are looking for solutions and are always confident ".
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
