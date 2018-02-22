Ausilio confident of signing Rafinha permanently

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has revealed that the club is confident of signing Barcelona's Rafinha on a permanent basis this summer.



The 25-year-old Rafinha joined Inter on a half a season long long deal this past January. He has done well since then, playing a role in helping Inter qualify for Champions League for next season. The Brazilian has appeared 17 times since joining, scoring twice and racking up a tally of three assists.



In an interview that Ausilio recently gave to Radio Rai, he revealed that he is confident of not just signing Rafinha on a permanent basis, but Joao Cancelo too. He said: "Cancelo and Rafinha have made an important contribution but we have to make economic evaluations.



"The Champions League will give us a hand, but it does not solve the problems of this budget : financial fair play requires us to make capital gains. It will not be easy because the other clubs (Valencia and Barcelona, ​​ed) do not offer discounts, but we are looking for solutions and are always confident ".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)