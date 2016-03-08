Ausilio full of praises for Inter boss Conte

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been full of praise for the club's manager Antonio Conte.



Ahead of the nerazzurri's game against Sampdoria, Ausilio was talking to Sky Sports and he was asked about Conte.



He said: ​"I expected this beginning from Conte because we know the value of the team and the coach. Of course, they could ask for a little more time but the team follows the coach and this gives us satisfaction, even if it doesn't surprise us.



"Juve's victory? We do not have any pressure, now we are only interested in Sampdoria ”.