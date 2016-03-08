Ausilio reveals the number of players Inter will sign and says 'Conte calls me ten times a day'
20 June at 14:00Inter Milan's sporting director Piero Ausilio spoke about the Nerazzurri transfer market in an interview with Corriere dello Sport.
"We will sign 3 or 4 players, favouring quality rather than quantity. We are working but at this stage, it makes little sense to talk about names. I saw the match between England U21 and France U21, it is true, I took the opportunity to take a look at some perspective elements, also considering the invitation received by the club for this event" he said.
"That being said, we are pursuing many profiles. Conte? He appreciates the squad. He calls me ten times a day to ask me for updates.
"Female football? We had a beautiful year with Inter's female team and I am convinced that the time is right to proceed with the importance of football on the professional level because by now we are talking about a game that has nothing to envy towards their male colleagues," Ausilio added.
