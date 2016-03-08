Ausilio reveals why Gabriel Jesus snubbed Inter to join Man City
15 January at 17:35Inter director of football Gabriel Jesus spoke to Sky Sport and revealed the Nerazzurri offer for Gabriel Jesus: “We’ve been negotiating to sign him for a week. Our offer was bigger than Man City’s and Palmeiras wanted to sell him to us. The player, however, said that he wanted to play under Guardiola”.
KOVACIC – “We decided to sell him, unlikely Coutinho. Out situation was not easy, the fee was close to € 40 million including bonuses that were cashed in because Real won everything that season. In the 2016 final everybody at the club was supporting Real Madrid”.
MORATTI – “I will thank him forever because he gave me the chance to join Inter and improve. Thohir had only one target, survive the rules of the FFP. We had to be balanced and be sustainable. There was nothing else we can do. I could have left Inter when the Chinese group took over. I was a bit tired because focusing on the balance sheet rather than on the technical aspects was very tiring. I thought I could leave”.
