Ausilio set for Inter contract renewal: the details
18 February at 16:00Despite the defeat against Lazio, Inter Milan continue their positive run in the ongoing Serie A campaign and the Nerazzurri ownership is ready to reward the top management for the work done not only this season but also in the last couple of years. One of those who will be rewarded is also sporting director Piero Ausilio.
The contract of the director was set to expire at the end of the season and thus it was uncertain whether he will continue for the Nerazzurri, where he has featured in various roles since 1998.
However, as reported by Repubblica (via foxports.it), Inter and Ausilio have found an agreement to extend the contract of the sporting director until June 2022, which is also the date when Antonio Conte's current contract with the club expires.
The paper adds that the opinion of President Steven Zhang was decisive in the decision, as he was convinced by the work done not only last summer by Ausilio but also in the last couple of years: signings like Skriniar, Lautaro Martinez, De Vrij and Brozovic proved to be fundamental for the current positive campaign of the Nerazzurri.
