Ausilio: 'We need to make decision on Icardi, Perisic wasn't unhappy because of him'
14 February at 18:43Piero Ausilio spoke on Sky Sport ahead of Rapid Wien-Inter. The focus was all on the Icardi case: "Spalletti spoke before the game, it was a choice that we took all together. The reasons are valid and serious, there is nothing more to explain. We weren’t happy to take this decision. He is an important player for us, he gave us a lot as a pro".
I traveled to Wien yesterday, he was fit and I don’t think he has any physical problem. We are discussing the player, we are discussing the captain. In a group, players must think of all the other players and not being selfish. I hope he will remain with us for long time, we are still willing to offer him a new contract.
We don’t know what actions we’ll take. We need to speak with the player, everything was very quick so we still need to see.
Perisic? He wasn’t unhappy. He thought he had a chance to leave, somebody made him believe there was this opportunity. After that the market shut down he returned to action and he’s been available to do the best to reach our targets.
