Axel Witsel opens up about failed Juventus move
22 August at 17:40Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witself has talked about his failed move to Juventus.
Witself was close to moving to Juventus on a free agent but moved to Zenit St.Petersburg. He then had a brief spell in the Chinese Super League but signed Borussia Dortmund last summer.
In an interview that the Belgian midfielder gave to Goal.com, he talked about the potential move to the bianconeri.
He said: "I had the contract expiring and I wanted to move to Turin. I had already passed the medical examinations and in reality I only had to sign the contract.
"I waited all day at the Juventus headquarters and, at a certain point, Zenit told me to return to Russia. With hindsight, perhaps, that was a choice of destiny: it was not the right time. Later, when the opportunity arose to move to China, I decided to seize it."
Juventus signed two midfielder on a free transfer earlier this summer in Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.
