Axel Witsel opens up about failed Juventus move

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witself has talked about his failed move to Juventus.Witself was close to moving to Juventus on a free agent but moved to Zenit St.Petersburg. He then had a brief spell in the Chinese Super League but signed Borussia Dortmund last summer.In an interview that the Belgian midfielder gave to Goal.com , he talked about the potential move to the bianconeri.He said: "I had the contract expiring and I wanted to move to Turin. I had already passed the medical examinations and in reality I only had to sign the contract."I waited all day at the Juventus headquarters and, at a certain point, Zenit told me to return to Russia. With hindsight, perhaps, that was a choice of destiny: it was not the right time. Later, when the opportunity arose to move to China, I decided to seize it."Juventus signed two midfielder on a free transfer earlier this summer in Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.