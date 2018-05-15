Bacca confirms agent deal his future with Villarreal and AC Milan
15 May at 19:10Colombian international striker Carlos Bacca joined Villarreal on loan from AC Milan last summer. The transfer has a clause where the Spanish club has to buy Bacca for €15.5 million after the end of the loan deal.
Bacca has expressed his joy at Villarreal, but they have to sort out the deal with Milan. The striker said his agent is talking between the two clubs and remains hopeful they can find a solution.
"I am calm, I wanted to have a good season here and not it is in the hands of God to show me the way just like with Villarreal and AC Milan. I have said I am happy here and I am not thinking of anything else. Just the game against Madrid and the national team,” Bacca told AS.
"They are talking. Villarreal are talking to Milan along with my representative, they are dealing with these things. I am focused on the end of the season and working with calmness. They've been talking about my future for a while and I hope that they can fond one solution or the other soon."
Go to comments