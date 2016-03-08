Bacca: Gattuso wanted me to stay

Carlos Bacca has returned to Villarreal, the club that he and his family have considered as home in recent months.



In a long press conference, the striker has unveiled the reasons for leaving AC Milanl: "Since the days of preparation for the World Cup I had the desire to come back, this is my home. My desire and that of my family was coming back here with this club where I regained my form, also my children told me that they would stay in Spain even if I had continued in Italy as a Milan player, so I am here for them, I could have stay at Milan, I had the chance, Gattuso and Leonardo wanted me to stay, the coach himself told me he would work with me, he considered me an important player and did not want me to leave. It made me feel vital but the decision on leaving was already taken. Milan are taking the right steps, they have a great coach and they will come back to win big titles."

