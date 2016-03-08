Back pages from around the world react to Juve-Ajax

17 April at 19:00
 

After Ajax stole the heart and eyes of many around the world, the back pages have reacted to what unfolded.

 

Dutch paper, 'De Telegraaf': 'Ajax is the new sensation of Europe', because 'it is writing the history of European competition with incredible feats'.

 

In England, the Sun: de Ligt who 'stuns Juventus and throws out Cristiano'. 

 

The Daily Mail: 'Ronaldo eliminated for the first time in four years'. And 

 

From Spain, Marca: "The total football of Ajax also extends Juventus". 

 

L'Equipe in France: "Ecstasy for the exploit of Cruijff's grandchildren". 

 

Abola from Portugal on Ronaldo: "He was alone, too alone".

 

