'Back to Milan? If they want, they can call me', Barcelona director claims
04 August at 11:55Barcelona's sporting director Ariedo Braida spoke in an interview with RMC Sport about a possible return to AC Milan, the signing of Arturo Vidal and the situation of Rafinha.
A return to Serie A seemed close for the former Juventus midfielder, yet in a similar scenario to Malcom's move to the Catalan team, the Blaugrana were able to hijack the deal from Inter at its final stages.
VIDAL - "We are up to the final details of signing him, I hope there will be no surprises ".
RAFINHA - "This morning I saw his father. The boy is playing very well in the US, he has quality and talent, and he could very well stay at the club.
RETURN TO MILAN - "Leonardo is very good, I'm good at Barcelona, if Milan would like to call me, they can do that. Higuain was essential for the Rossoneri, I hope they can return to the Champions League."
