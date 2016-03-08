The day after the derby was quite tense at Milan. Leonardo and Maldini did not share the attitude of the team against Inter and the way how Rino Gattuso managed the match. In particular, the decision of making Bakayoko coming in and not Laxalt and Cutrone was considered unsuccessful.



It’s not a secret that the relationship between Leonardo and Gattuso is not so good. Old wounds of the past have not healed, related to the period when Rino was a footballer together with the Brazilian director. Today, very different visions have taken place on the tactical approach and the enhancement of newcomers: Leonardo would like to see Laxalt, Caldara and Castillejo more consistently. There are many frictions that could lead to a turnaround.



The first name in Leonardo's list is always that of Antonio Conte. The favorite for ideas, charisma and winning mentality. But it is not easy to convince the manager from Lecce, focused on the millionaire cause against Chelsea in which he doesn’t want to give up in any way. That's when a surprise name emerged, a candidacy that found confirmation in Calciomercato's verifications: Roberto Donadoni. He would be the main alternative in case of exoneration in the current season, the economic agreement would be in a few minutes.



But the intention of the Elliott fund, the American ownership of Milan, is different: they are still convinced of the goodness of Gattuso’s work. In case of a resounding goodbye, they would prefer a different name: even foreign, but with greater international prestige.

(Calciomercato)Emanuele Giulianelli