Bad news Arsenal: Allegri wants to stay at Juventus
14 May at 16:15Juventus Coach Max Allegri claims that he will remain with the Bianconeri.
This is disappointing news for Arsenal fans, who are as yet still unsure about who will take over the Gunners after Arsene Wenger’s retirement.
Juventus won their 34th Serie A title last night, their seventh Scudetto in a row by earning a 0-0 draw in Rome.
Speaking after the game, Allegri revealed that “If they don’t fire me, then I think I’m staying at Juventus next season too.”
The Italian had offered Arsenal and Chelsea some hope earlier this season, when he hinted that he’d have achieved all his objectives at Juventus if he won the Champions League there.
Two lost finals later, that particular prize still eludes him. He has, however, won four straight league-cup doubles with the Old Lady.
“It’s not an issue of decisions on the future,” Allegri continued, “It’s about planning what the future of Juventus will be, because once we’ve finished celebrating, we have to sit around a table with clear heads. When the next season begins, we all start from zero points and must continue proving we are competitive.”
Go to comments