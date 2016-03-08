The defender - currently plying his trade in India with the Kerala Blasters - claims that the Red devils won’t lose the Frenchman, who cost them over €100 million two summers ago, only to mostly disappoint since.

“Pogba will be staying.

“He’s a Manchester United player. He was captain on Friday, scored a penalty, had a great World Cup and I’m hoping that he just keeps that going and has a fantastic season for United.

“Maybe he’ll be given a bit more freedom this season, especially with Fred there now and still [Nemanja] Matic to come in.

Brown seems to be backing what ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand is saying - Rio personally claiming that the 25-year-old’s home was Old Trafford.

The Red Devils made Pogba their captain to start the season after he performed very well in Russia to win the World Cup with France.



He has only netted eleven EPL goals with the club, however, and the talk is that he is trying to force a move to Barcelona because he doesn’t get on with Coach José Mourinho.

The Frenchman also made some worrying comments about “not being happy”, despite the fact that Mourinho called him “a monster” after a 2-1 opening day win over Leicester City. Pogba netted a penalty in that one, and generally had a good game.