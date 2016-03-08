'Bad news': Emery's message for Ranieri after Fulham's sacking

Claudio Ranieri was sacked by Fulham earlier this week and Arsenal boss Unai Emery sent a message to the Italian tactician ahead of the Gunners' London derby clash against Tottenham: It’s never a good news when a coach is sacked. For us, like coaches, is not a good news and I think he worked very well in his career. Three years ago he won the title. It's not surprising or not surprising. It’s just bad news for all the managers".



DERBY - " Each derby is very different. Play at home or away can be very, very different. I think tomorrow is going to be is going to be a different match for us and for them".

