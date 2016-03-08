England fans may need to worry: James Rodriguez has not sustained a serious injury, and could well be lined up tonight against the Three Lions.

England came second in Group G, and face a dangerous Colombia, who have not conceded a goal since they lost on Matchday 1 to Japan.

The Cafeteros’ Coach, Jose Pekerman, revealed the news in today’s press conference.

He had previously claimed that he was “extremely concerned” with the Bayern Munich man’s condition.

James has been a key assistman this season, providing fifteen for club and country, including two at the World Cup.

“We had good news after his medical tests,” Pekerman said. “After his MRI (scan) we knew that he doesn’t have a serious injury.”

“We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games.”

England could be in for a shock, as their defence hasn’t been utterly convincing at the tournament.