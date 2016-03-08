Bad news for Genoa: Kouame has torn his ACL

As we all know, a long recovery process awaits the youngster. ACL injuries have become more common in recent years for footballers, which is a worrying sign. In Serie A, in fact, there are several recent examples.

Bad news for Thiago Motta and his Genoa side: Christian Koauma has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. The striker was injured in the game between Ivory Coast and South Africa in the U23 African Cup, and the extent of his injury after further tests in Italy.