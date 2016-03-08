Juventus target Jerome Boateng is going nowhere, according to Bayern Munich.

The Germany international - who recently rejected calls to retire from the Mannschaft after their humiliating World Cup exit in the first round - was linked to the Bianconeri before the World Cup.

He has struggled with injury of late, and could have ended up joining his brother Kevin-Prince, a Milan veteran who is himself interested in moving to Sassuolo.

Yet Coach Niko Kovac believes that the move won’t be happening.

“Boateng? He’ll stay with us. I’ve already talked to him,” he said in a press conference as the Bavarians

“I coached his brother at Frankfurt and I’ll feel as good with Jerome as I did with Prince.

The Croatian also added that Real Madrid-linked Robert Lewandowski would remain.

“Lewandowski? He has a contract with Bayern until 2021 and he’ll stay because he’s an important element for our club.”