Marco Asensio isn’t going anywhere,

The young Real Madrid sensation impressed last season, though he found playing time hard to come by in the Champions League final win over Liverpool (3-1).

Asensio was reportedly the subject of a massive €180 million offer from Liverpool recently, though the denials were

Then Agent Horacio Gaggioli doubled down yesterday, as he told reporters that "Marco won't move, he'll stay with Real Madrid,"

"He's improving all the time. Next season I think he'll be very important in Madrid."

While Asensio played a massive 53 games for the club, scoring 11 times, he isn’t quite a first teamer yet, especially when it comes to the Champions League. Gareth Bale’s incredible double in the final won’t have helped.

Asensio sounded like a good plan B for Liverpool in case Mo Salah left, but it now looks like the Egyptian is staying up… as is Asensio.