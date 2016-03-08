Bad news Napoli: Insigne and Diawara likely to miss Arsenal game
15 March at 15:15Napoli have been a dealt a firm blow in their hopes of going past Arsenal, as they have learned about the fitness of 3 of their players.
The partenopei were drawn with Arsenal for the next round of the Europa League, with the games on the 11th of April and the second leg to be played a week later on the Thursday.
Napoli have confirmed that three of their players- Insigne, Diawara and Vlad Chiriches have sustained injuries and they are out for some time.
