Bad news Napoli: Insigne and Diawara likely to miss Arsenal game

Infortuni Insigne, Chiriches, Diawara. L'esito degli esami

Napoli have been a dealt a firm blow in their hopes of going past Arsenal, as they have learned about the fitness of 3 of their players.The partenopei were drawn with Arsenal for the next round of the Europa League, with the games on the 11th of April and the second leg to be played a week later on the Thursday.Napoli have confirmed that three of their players- Insigne, Diawara and Vlad Chiriches have sustained injuries and they are out for some time.