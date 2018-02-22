Eden Hazard has hinted that he doesn’t want to leave in a recent interview.

Speaking to French broadcasters SFR Sport, the Belgian star said that he didn’t consider the Champions League to be “a priority.”

The Blues are fifth in the Premier League, three points short of Liverpool but with a game in hand.

Hazard has struggled in 2018- though he has played better recently - as a false nine for the Pensioners.

Asked about a potential move, Hazard said that he “hopes” the fans “don’t want to see me leave. I’m doing good things here. I’m happy here. Things can move, or they may not move. We’ll see. The public adore me, I love my teammates, my family are good here.”

“Of course I want to play in the Champions League, but it isn’t a priority.”

The Belgian has netted 16 goals in all competitions for the West Londoners this season.