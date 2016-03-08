Antoine Griezmann could be

As reported by l’Equipe, the French international is set to appear in a press conference today at 13h30 BST in order to reveal whether he will move to Barcelona, or remain at Atletico Madrid.

Also wanted by Manchester United, the attacker has been one of Europe’s most prolific and impactful in recent years.

Defined as one of France’s “engines” yesterday by Coach Didier Deschamps, the attacker has long been linked to Barcelona, as he is set to cost only €100 million because his release clause will temporarily halve from its usual total.

Cadena SER claim that the news isn’t so good for Barcelona, as the scorer of 29 goals this season will announce that he will remain at Atletico Madrid.