Bad news Valencia: Iago Falque chased by EPL teams
11 July at 19:05Iago Falque could find himself moving to England, if the latest reports are accurate.
The talented Spanish winger has been linked to Valencia and Atalanta this summer, but it now appears that unspecified Premier League club also like him.
The 28-year-old used to be a Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus academy player, but never emerged there, instead impressing with Torino, where he netted 12 Serie A goals this season, adding another eight assists.
Strangely, that’s exactly the same stat line he had in the previous campaign.
Torino were considering signing Milan man Fabio Borini as a replacement for the 28-year-old in case he leaves.
Check out some of his highlights here!
