Badelj 'didn't spend a day without thinking about Fiorentina' while at Lazio
27 October at 10:15Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport about several topics, including his time at Lazio last season and his return to the Viola.
'Commisso? He has incredible energy. He is powerful in the USA, but if he wins here he would enter the history of Florence, he wants this.
'Experience at Lazio? It was all tiring right away. I came from the World Cup final, I had very few days of vacation, my son Jona Davide was just born. I struggled a lot. Leiva was better suited to me too. When I was at Lazio I didn't spend a day without thinking about Fiorentina, in Florence: a team I love, I can say it out loud.'
