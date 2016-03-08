Badelj on Astori: 'I would have embraced him so that he never left us'
04 March at 16:15Former Fiorentina midfielder and current Lazio player Milan Badelj has paid a tribute to late La Viola skipper Davide Astori, saying that he would have embraced him so that he never met a tragic end.
Today marks an year since Astori tragically died in his sleep on the 4th of March, 2018 in the morning hours of Fiorentina's Serie A game against Udinese at Udine.
Being Astori's former teammate at the La Viola, Badelj was talking to Sky Sports about the former Italian international and he said: "At home, I still keep the letter dedicated to David and also the band that I wore for him.
"I remember that when I saw his daughter Vittoria, I took some fruit that she liked so much, and I remember that once I did not bring it to her and she was sick.
"She liked grapes so much and since then this fruit has become a symbol of our relationship.
"Against Benevento, there was an unbearable air, which makes you understand that there is something else in the world besides us. The atmosphere felt surreal as if it was not from this world. At first it was a shock but then I recovered. I would want to embrace him so that he never leaves."
