Baggio urges Juventus to give Sarri time
12 October at 18:35Juventus legend Roberto Baggio has urged his former club to give new manager Maurizio Sarri time to perfect his system at the bianconeri.
Sarri joined Juve as the club's manager earlier this summer, despite ties with Napoli. He won the UEFA Europa League in his solitary season with Chelsea last season, guiding them to a Premier League top-four finish along with Liverpool, Man City and Tottenham.
Old Lady legend Baggio was talking about Sarri at the Trento Sports Festival and he commented: "He has always done well in smaller clubs. I think it takes time to see his real game at Juventus. His Napoli played the best football in Italy."
Sarri's Juve beat Scudetto rivals Inter in the league recently, as a Gonzalo Higuain winner powered them to the top of the Serie A once again; first time since the end of last season.
The Old Lady are currently unbeaten in the league and have dropped only two points so far- against Fiorentina away from home as they were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Sarri is still getting his system right and fitting the right players but the win over Inter proved that he is close to getting it right.
