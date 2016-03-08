Bakayoko and Kessie to receive big fines; no investigation on Lazio fans' racist chants
19 April at 15:15According to ANSA, the FIGC prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro has just signed a plea agreement for the case of the mockery from AC Milan' Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko, who held up Francesco Acerbi's shirt in front of the Rossoneri fans after the match between the two sides, causing controversy across the whole country.
The provision is now being examined by the Attorney General. The club and the two players accepted the fine requested by the public prosecutor for a total of 86,000 euros (33,000 to each player and 20,000 to the club). The penalty was reduced by one third for the benefits provided for in the bargaining agreements.
As for the racist chants from Lazio fans against Tiemoue Bakayoko in the match between the Biancoceleste and Udinese on Wednesday, which emerged from a video released via social media, from sources close to the prosecutor's office, it seems that there is no intention to open an investigation.
Go to comments