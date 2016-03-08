Bakayoko arrived for Milan medical

SHOW GALLERY

According to the latest reports in Italy, Chelsea's Bakayoko has arrived for his medical tests ahead of a move to AC Milan as the French midfielder would join on a loan with a 30-35 million euros option to buy.



Despite winning Ligue 1 with Monaco, Bakayoko has failed to impress at Chelsea ever since he arrived last summer for a fee of 40 million pounds.



The AC Milan revolution is now in full swing as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini are in charge of the transfer window. Leonardo's first move as a Milan director was a brilliant one as he got a world class striker in Gonzalo Higuain (something the Rossoneri have been missing for five years now) and Mattia Caldara in exchange for Leo Bonucci and money. With Higuain aboard, Milan can surely hope to qualify for the UEFA Champions League but Leonardo knows that he will also have to improve his midfield in the coming days.

