Bakayoko calls Acerbi after shirt gesture
15 April at 10:45End of controversies. That's what everybody wants after AC Milan-Lazio. As you may have heard, Frank Kessié and Tiemoue Bakayoko used the shirt of Francesco Acerbi after the game to mock him under the curva. A behaviour that sparked many discussions in Italy and that was hugely criticized by everyone in Italy and abroad.
According to Ansa, Bakayoko called Acerbi last night to apologize for the incident: "I have the maximum respect for you, we didn't want to do anything bad", the former Chelsea man said. "We didn't want to offend you or your team".
Acerbi seemed to have accepted the apologize as he posted a pic on his social media showing himself hugging Bakayoko: "Stop controversies, we'll meet on the pitch again", Acerbi wrote on Instagram and Twitter.
AC Milan released an official statement yesterday (READ HERE) while the Italian sporting judge could ban both Kessie and Bakayoko for their gesture (READ HERE).
