Bakayoko calls Acerbi after shirt gesture

15 April at 10:45
End of controversies. That's what everybody wants after AC Milan-Lazio. As you may have heard, Frank Kessié and Tiemoue Bakayoko used the shirt of Francesco Acerbi after the game to mock him under the curva. A behaviour that sparked many discussions in Italy and that was hugely criticized by everyone in Italy and abroad.

According to Ansa, Bakayoko called Acerbi last night to apologize for the incident: "I have the maximum respect for you, we didn't want to do anything bad", the former Chelsea man said. "We didn't want to offend you or your team".

Acerbi seemed to have accepted the apologize as he posted a pic on his social media showing himself hugging Bakayoko: "Stop controversies, we'll meet on the pitch again", Acerbi wrote on Instagram and Twitter.

AC Milan released an official statement yesterday (READ HERE) while the Italian sporting judge could ban both Kessie and Bakayoko for their gesture (READ HERE).
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.